1/1
Patricia Lynn Lile "Pat" Farris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Lynn "Pat" Lile Farris

Wichita Falls - Patricia Lynn "Pat" Lile Farris, 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully at her home at Brookdale on Sikes Lake on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after a long battle with Lewey Body Disease (LBD).

A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Craig Lile, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Pat was born on October 25, 1944 in Long Beach, California to the late L.D. Lile and Iva Mae Gould Lile. She was a 1962 graduate of Wichita Falls High School and later in 1965, she graduated from North Texas State. Pat taught school in Arkansas, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dallas, and Plano, Texas before settling in Wichita Falls in the summer of 1977. She taught first and second grade at Ben Franklin Elementary until retiring in summer of 1996. Pat was a great teacher who truly loved teaching, winning several awards for excellence. She was very proud of all her students and loved them all very much, calling them her kids.

Pat liked to ride her bicycle and was very proud of riding in the Hotter than Hell bike ride. She loved to travel and she and Nick traveled in their motor home to all the lower 48 states and parts of Canada. She loved the snow and traveled to Colorado to ski for several years enjoying great times with Nick and their friends Jerry and Norma Harris.

Pat was a great animal lover and she had several dogs over the years, her latest being "Lucky", who she found near her home and it took her 3 days to finally catch the little rascal. They immediately fell in love and Lucky is definitely a one-person dog. She also loved Nick's dog, Norton.

Pat is survived by her husband, Nick Farris; her children, Angela Brown of Wichita Falls, and Harley Brent Farris and wife Missy of Brock; grandchildren, Emily Brown, Connor Brown, Amber Gentle and husband Wesley and Aaron Farris and wife Maddi; and great-grandchild, Rori Farris.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff for the wonderful and kind care they extended to Pat. A special thanks goes to Tamisha Hutt and Gloria Kemi-Yeboah at the facility and also all of the wonderful people at Hospice of Wichita Falls who were so helpful and kind.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Pat to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved