Patricia Lynn "Pat" Lile Farris
Wichita Falls - Patricia Lynn "Pat" Lile Farris, 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully at her home at Brookdale on Sikes Lake on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 after a long battle with Lewey Body Disease (LBD).
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church with Pastor Craig Lile, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Pat was born on October 25, 1944 in Long Beach, California to the late L.D. Lile and Iva Mae Gould Lile. She was a 1962 graduate of Wichita Falls High School and later in 1965, she graduated from North Texas State. Pat taught school in Arkansas, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dallas, and Plano, Texas before settling in Wichita Falls in the summer of 1977. She taught first and second grade at Ben Franklin Elementary until retiring in summer of 1996. Pat was a great teacher who truly loved teaching, winning several awards for excellence. She was very proud of all her students and loved them all very much, calling them her kids.
Pat liked to ride her bicycle and was very proud of riding in the Hotter than Hell bike ride. She loved to travel and she and Nick traveled in their motor home to all the lower 48 states and parts of Canada. She loved the snow and traveled to Colorado to ski for several years enjoying great times with Nick and their friends Jerry and Norma Harris.
Pat was a great animal lover and she had several dogs over the years, her latest being "Lucky", who she found near her home and it took her 3 days to finally catch the little rascal. They immediately fell in love and Lucky is definitely a one-person dog. She also loved Nick's dog, Norton.
Pat is survived by her husband, Nick Farris; her children, Angela Brown of Wichita Falls, and Harley Brent Farris and wife Missy of Brock; grandchildren, Emily Brown, Connor Brown, Amber Gentle and husband Wesley and Aaron Farris and wife Maddi; and great-grandchild, Rori Farris.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff for the wonderful and kind care they extended to Pat. A special thanks goes to Tamisha Hutt and Gloria Kemi-Yeboah at the facility and also all of the wonderful people at Hospice of Wichita Falls who were so helpful and kind.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Pat to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com