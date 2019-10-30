|
|
Patricia Mae Lewis Freeman
Kingston, Oklahoma - Patricia Mae Lewis Freeman, 71, of Kingston, Oklahoma and formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
A visitation will be at 10:00 AM , Saturday, October 2, 1019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Pat was born on May 7, 1948, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Enoch Bedford Lewis and Hattie Mae Pennington Lewis Wolfe. She moved to the Wichita Falls area in 1959, attending the Eden Hills Elementary and Jr. High. She graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1966.
She attended Midwestern State University and graduated with a degree in nursing in 1970. She served as a Registered Nurse at the Wichita Falls General Hospital and various other places in the area. She was a member of the National Nurses Association.
She married the late Jerry T. Freeman in February 1974 at Floral Heights United Methodist Church. They lived in Wichita Falls until their retirement in 2005, moving to Lake Texhoma. Jerry preceded her in death on December 12, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents and sister: Sharon Kay Seeds.
Survivors include her sister: Beatrice Yoder and husband Dan from Sarasota, Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019