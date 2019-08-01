Services
Patricia Ratcliff
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Committal
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Patricia Ratcliff


1947 - 2019
Patricia Ratcliff
Patricia Ratcliff

Wichita Falls - Patricia Lynn (Patty) Ratcliff, 71, of Wichita Falls passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.

A Rosary and Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Demma, officiant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Patricia (Patty) was born on September 3rd, 1947 in Wichita Falls to the late George and Leona (Steinberger) Ratcliff.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Geneva Ratcliff and Mary Riggin, and her brother George (Buddy) Ratcliff Jr.

She is survived by her niece Sara Riggin and nephews Corey and Casey Hastings and many great-nieces and nephews, Ella and Bailey Hastings, Elov and Alex Valdez, Jazmine Gonzales, Jake, Jeremiah, and Juliet Hastings, Cameron and Hudson Riggin, and her great great nephew, Elov (EJ) Valdez.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 1, 2019
