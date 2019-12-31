|
|
Patricia Reed
Azle - Patricia "Pat" Bailey McGregor Reed, 71, of Azle, TX went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Dallas, TX.
Pat was born on July 23, 1948 in Fort Worth, TX and was adored by her parents Joe. K. and Beth Abercrombie Bailey. She went to Stephen F. Austin and later earned her associate's degree with Southern Seminary. In her early years she owned a candle shop, The Wickery. In her last years, she worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block where she enjoyed her working with her colleagues and clients. She loved her family, friends and furbabies dearly. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends, crocheting, and sign painting.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church in Wichita Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father Carter McGregor Jr.; husband Arthur Henson Reed Sr.; mother-in-law Tex Reed; and nephew Don McGregor.
Pat is survived by brothers Mike Bailey (Mona), Mac McGregor, John McGregor (Chris), and Bill McGregor (Katherine); sisters-in-law Donna Schenk (Danny), Sharon Boeger (John), and Donna Jacoby; children Genie Walsh, Eric Terry (Kansas), Connie Lein (Randy); grandchildren Madison Terry, Donovan Terry, and grandpup, Daisy; stepsons Arthur Henson Reed Jr. and Trey Reed; stepdaughter Jennifer Davis; nieces and nephews Doris Steinberger (Bob), Ken Bailey, Linda McGeehon, David McGregor (Stephanie), Emily Fenlaw (Jay), Gretchen Smith (Mike), McLean McGregor (Alice), Reed Boeger (Catherine), Amanda McGregor, Joanna Boone (Duane), Clarice Brust (Scott), and Graham McGregor; many great nieces and nephews; ex-husband and friend Doy Terry; and her beloved furbabies Sligo and Abby.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local hospice or animal rescue.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020