Patricia Scarber
Patricia Scarber

Henrietta - Patricia Ann Scarber Thompson of Henrietta Texas passed away in her home on July 5th 2020 at the age of 81.

She was born December 5, 1938 in Clay County, a daughter of the late Jesse Thompson and Margaret Bullinger.

Pat had an infectious personality. Her long and eventful life allowed her to captivate an audience of eager ears with stories and laughter. Those who were lucky enough to have known Pat knew that her booming laugh would fill the room. She always viewed the good in the world, and passed that onto everyone she met in her words, actions, and love. Pat had a wonderful career as an accountant for a boss she adored. After retirement Pat resided in her childhood home and traveled the world! She enjoyed several cruise trips with family and friends, casino trips with her girlfriends, traveling to see her grandkids/great grandkids as well as getting to see and walk the Holy Land (Pat was a passionate member of St Mary's Catholic Church). Pat knew life was precious and lived it to the fullest.

Pat is survived by granddaughter Nicole, grandson in law Nick, great granddaughters Abigail and Penelope Smith; grandson Sean, granddaughter in law Janie and great grandson Oliver Kupcow; Sister Frances Schroder; Brother James Michael and Sister in Law Peggy Thompson. She also blessed many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Pat was preceded in death by her daughters Debra Ann Humphreys and Patricia Kaye Humphreys; Brother Jesse Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in honor of Patricia Scarber Thompson to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Henrietta Texas.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DAVIS FUNERAL HOME
316 S BRIDGE
Henrietta, TX 76365-0498
(940) 538-4395
