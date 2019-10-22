|
Patricia Sparks
Wichita Falls - Patricia Ann Sparks passed away on October 20,2019 at the age of 79 years old. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Wednesday, October 23, at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel Owen s & Brumley Funeral Home officiated by David Hartman. Burial will follow at the Crestview Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct 22 at Owens & Brumley from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Patricia Ann McGee was born on July 13, 1940 to Raymond and Veda McGee. She married her husband, Robert Lee Sparks on February 3, 1956. She played the piano at church when she was a young mother and later served in the Wichita Falls School District as an administrative assistant until the year 2000 when she retired.
She loved her family and hosted many family gatherings during her younger days. Purple was her favorite color and was known by many as "the purple lady". She made the best of any situations that came her way.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Sparks and a brother Darrell McGee. She is survived by her sons, Steve Sparks and wife Pam of Wichita Falls, Robin Sparks of Wichita Falls. Her sister Dorothy Delong of Springtown, TX. Her grandchildren, Erica Boutwell and husband Stephen of Springhill, TN, Ryan Sparks and wife Sarah of Wichita Falls, Brittany Sparks of Wichita Falls and Skyler Sparks of Wichita Falls and many great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
