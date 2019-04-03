|
Patricia Sue (Patti) Disheroon
Wichita Falls - Patricia Sue (Patti) Disheroon, 83, passed away on March 27th, 2019, at The Gables at Rolling Meadows with her loving husband John at her side.
Patti was born on October 4, 1935 to Grady and Marie Cantrell, and spent her lifetime in the Wichita Falls area. She was a devoted homemaker who dedicated her time to her children, and she often helped at the family business, People's Electric, in Wichita Falls. She called herself a Catholic Baptist, and held firmly to spiritual teachings of both. She was a long time member of Oak Street Baptist Church in Graham. She enjoyed singing, and is described as a selfless individual, always placing the needs of others before her own. She was a committed daughter and cared for her parents in their later years. She was an avid reader and loved to color in her coloring books. One of her most enjoyable activities was to sit in front of the big fireplace next to John, coloring book in her lap, big jar of colored pencils and the ever-present sharpener by her side, and just create beautiful things. She loved to cook in her earlier years and had her own cooking show on local TV! She enjoyed many pastimes, but her passion for the Rocky Mountains was near the top of that list. She found peace and solace in the beauty of the mountains and made precious memories vacationing with her family and friends, playing cards, going on ATV rides, taking painting classes, and just enjoying all the beauty the Creede area had to offer.
Patti married her high school sweetheart, John R. Disheroon, twenty-nine years ago in Red River, New Mexico. They found each other again after John's career as a USAF pilot and were not only husband and wife but best friends forever.
Preceding Patti in death are her parents, three sons, Thomas J. Whelan III, Grady P. Whelan and Michael F. Whelan, and infant daughter Susan Marie Whelan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband John, stepson David Disheroon, stepdaughter Cara Disheroon, daughter-in-law Jennifer Whelan, grandson Trevor Whelan and cousin Ladonna Davis.
Funeral service to celebrate Patti's life will be held on Thursday, April 4th, at 1:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, with visitation prior to the service from 12:00 until 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 3, 2019