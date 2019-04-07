|
|
Patricia Watson
Wichita Falls - Patricia Ann Watson, 73, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Patricia was born on December 13, 1945 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to the late Luther H. and Loree (Harden) Dunegan. She enjoyed painting, and had previously owned an art gallery and ceramic store is Muskogee, Oklahoma. Patricia also owned Quality Nursing, and woked at the Park Clinic in Iowa Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Patricia is survived by sons Darwin Whitman and wife Jessica of Wichita Falls, and Eric Whitman and wife Shelly of Southlake; grandsons Kendall Whitman, Clayton Whitman, James Tapscott, Michael Tapscott, and Cory Whitman; granddaughter Evanne Whitman; and brothers John Dunegan and wife Ida, and Robert Dunegan of Houston.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 7, 2019