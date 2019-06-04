|
|
Patrick Hamilton
Henrietta - On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Patrick Nelson Hamilton, loving husband and father of 2 children passed away at the age of 80.
A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Henrietta with Rev. Patrick Hoffman, pastor officiating and Dr. Keva Green, assisting. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service.
Pat was born on November 6, 1938 in Bowie, Texas to Tom and Jessie Hamilton. He graduated with his Bachelor's degree in Biology from Sul Ross State College in Alpine, TX in 1962. He was a teacher and football coach for 10 yrs and then was a pharmaceutical sales representative for CIBA for 20 plus years. On June 8, 1963 he married Marilyn Jo Hataway. They raised 2 children Teresa and Tom. Pat had a passion for sports, hunting and fishing. After retiring, he turned his passion of hunting into a successful business "Pat Hamilton Gunsmithing". He was known for his push for perfection and competitive spirit.
Pat was preceded in death by his father Tom and mother Jessie; brother, Mickey; sister, Ann.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter, Teresa; son, Tom; brother, Eddie; 4 grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers the family as asked that memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church at 301 S. Bridge St., Henrietta, Texas 76365 or the Rathgeber Hospitality House at 1615 12th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76301.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on June 4, 2019