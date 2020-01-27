Resources
Waurika - Patrick H. Dudley, PhD, Associate Professor Emeritus at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, passed into the loving arms of his Savior January 25, 2020. He was born March 17, 1935, in Zavalla, Texas, to James Fuller and Gladys (Mott) Dudley. He graduated from Colmesneil High School, Sam Houston State University and Texas A&M University.He was preceded in death by his parents, four older brothers - James, Darwin, Loyd, and Ralph Dudley.

Survivors include: his wife Sandra "Sandy" (Roche) Dudley, of the home in Waurika, OK; his son Patrick James "P.J." and his wife America "Amy" (Jackson) Dudley, of Petrolia, TX; a cousin Etta Young of Marianna, FL; numerous relatives; and a host of friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Irving Baptist Church in Irving, Oklahoma, with Mike Bates officiating. Burial will follow in the Ryan Cemetery.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
