Patrick Hardy Dudley
Waurika - Patrick H. Dudley, PhD, Associate Professor Emeritus at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, passed into the loving arms of his Savior January 25, 2020. He was born March 17, 1935, in Zavalla, Texas, to James Fuller and Gladys (Mott) Dudley. He graduated from Colmesneil High School, Sam Houston State University and Texas A&M University. He married Sandra Lee Roche November 5, 1965, in Houston, Texas.
He was a dedicated teacher and is fondly remembered by a myriad of students and colleagues. He began teaching right out of college at Evadale School in East Texas. He taught for a while at Sam Houston State Teachers College in Huntsville where he met Sandy, his wife of fifty-four years. While he was finishing up his PhD at Texas A&M University they moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where he taught at MSU for thirty-two years until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepdad Jim Wright, and four older brothers - James Franklin "Bud", Darwin Pinkney, Loyd Neal, and Ralph Edward Dudley.
Survivors include: his wife Sandra "Sandy" (Roche) Dudley, of the home in Waurika, OK; his son Patrick James "P.J." and his wife America "Amy" (Jackson) Dudley, of Petrolia, TX; a cousin Etta (Dudley) Young of Marianna, FL; numerous relatives; and a host of friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Irving Baptist Church 17017 N 2770 Rd, Ryan, Oklahoma 73565, with Mike Bates officiating. Burial will follow in the Ryan Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday and 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Dudley Funeral Home in Waurika, Oklahoma and from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Irving Baptist Church or the , on whose board in Wichita Falls Pat served many years, always wearing his "kiss me, I don't smoke" frog tshirt during the month's long emphasis on stopping smoking each year.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020