Patsy Butemeyer



Wichita Falls - Graveside service for Patsy Butemeyer, 83, of Wichita Falls, Texas will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Dr. Bob McCartney of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, officiating.



Mrs. Butemeyer passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2020 at her home in Wichita Falls, Texas.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.



Patsy was born on January 27, 1937 in Marlow, Oklahoma to J.P. and Elanora (Ward) Cox. She grew up in Lawton where she attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1955. While in high school, Patsy worked for the Lawton Public Library. She married John Bay and they moved to Oklahoma City where she worked for civil service and later they moved to Ventura, California. She then returned to Lawton, Oklahoma in 2003 and married Jim Butemeyer on June 6, 2003. They made Wichita Falls, Texas their home. Pasty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls and also served on the counting community for several years at the church.



She is survived by her husband, Jim, of the home; her son, Brian K. Bay, of Corvallis, OR; her daughter and son in law, Joan and Matthew Klope of Oak Harbor, WA; her sister, Nancy Brodine, of Lawton, OK; and four grandchildren, Patrick McKillop-Bay, Megan (Joe) Palumbo, Katie (Justin) Brown, and Daniel (McKenna) Klope; and her great grandchildren, Lucia and Leo Palumbo and Emery Brown.



She was preceded in death by her parents.









