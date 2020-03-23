|
Patsy Craighead
Wichita Falls - Patsy Craighead accepted her angel wings March 22, 2020 and departed this earth for her place in Heaven.
Patsy was born October 15, 1937 to Dottie Gearldean (Guthrie) Harland and Charles Ulyus Harland in Seymour Texas. Patsy graduated Seymour High School in 1956 and begin working at BK Electric in Seymour.
She met her lifetime mate and soon to be her husband Danny Craighead and they enjoyed the next 63 years living in places like Ft. Worth, Dallas, Longview, Houston and Kenosha Wisconsin, then retiring back in Seymour, Texas in 1999.
Patsy became a stay at home mom and spent her spare time creating award-winning Cross-Stitched treasures. She was also a self-taught gardener raising some of the most beautiful roses and iris and other flowers.
Patsy will be laid to rest at the Round Timber Cemetery in Seymour, Texas.
Patsy was preceded in death by her Parents, son, Kirk Craighead, brothers Otis Marion and Charles Ulyus Jr. Harland sister-in-law Shirley Craighead and brother-in-law Ray Craighead.
She is survived by husband Danny Craighead of the home, son Scotty and wife Betty Craighead of Wichita Falls, grandchildren Bryan and wife Amanda Craighead of Carrollton, Texas. Daniel Craighead and partner Mindy Hudson of Wichita Falls, Randall Bedford of Bedford, Texas, Shannon Joiner of Bedford, Texas, Aydne Craighead of Breckenridge, Texas, Justin Church and Wife Brandie of Cheyenne, WY, Leslie Knudert of Wichita Falls and Heather Johnson of Wichita Falls.
She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mia, Nathan, Natalie, Ian, Becca, Dustin, Emma, Dakota, Ava, Leslie, Jace, Raiden and Marley, and a host of Nieces and Nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Round Timber Cemetery Association of Sunday McAdams 1502 FM 1286 Seymour, TX 76380 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020