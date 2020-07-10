Patsy Culwell, age 83, of Archer City, Texas passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, after a ten year battle with Alzheimer's.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, in the Archer City Cemetery with Jon Curry, Pastor of Grace Community Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Patsy was born October 9, 1936 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Lawrence Smith, Sr. and Mollie Bethel Willingham.



Patsy graduated from Archer City High School and attended Cosmetology School. She was the owner and operator of Patsy's Cut and Curl in Archer City for many years. She then worked for Dr. Bill Neale in Wichita Falls until her retirement and became a full time homemaker. Patsy was a great mother and wonderful cook. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Archer City.



She and Kenneth Culwell were married on June 8, 1951 in Archer City. Together they had four children, Kathy Diane, Larry, Mary Ann, and Dana Sue.



Survivors include one son, Larry Joe Culwell and wife, Cindy of Burkburnett; two daughters, Mary Ann Culwell Wages of Archer City and Dana Sue Culwell of Hurst; four grandchildren, Eric Wages and wife, Christen, Lauren Culwell, Matthew Culwell and Kaitlyn Brown; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Vada and Brody.



Patsy was also preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Diane on June 3, 1953 and one grandson, Nathan Brown on August 11, 2019.



The family suggests memorials to the Archer City Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 198, Archer City, Texas 76351, the Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, Texas 76351 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store