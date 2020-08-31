Patsy Henry



Bowie - Patsy Ruth Henry, 86 of Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.



Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5th, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastors Mike Henson and Gregg Shaw officiating.



Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery near Stoneburg, TX.



Patsy was born April 4, 1934 in Newport, TX to Norvel Y. and Opal (Wood) Tomlinson. She graduated from Gold-Burg High School in 1951. Patsy married Kenneth "Kent" D. Henry on October 23, 1952 in Stoneburg. As a young woman, she worked for the First National Bank of Bowie. Over time Kent took her position at the bank, and Patsy became a homemaker and enjoyed raising their three sons.



Patsy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie for many years. She loved bowling, traveling and was an avid reader.



She is preceded in death by her husband Kent Henry, her son Billy Henry, parents Norvel Y. and Opal Tomlinson, brothers Olan Tomlinson and wife Fay Nell, and Norvel R. Tomlinson.



Patsy is survived by her sons Tom Henry of Bowie and Bob Henry and wife Jo Anna of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Jamie Richey and husband Keith of Bowie; Riley Henry and wife Chelsey of Bowie, Karen Chenier and husband Steve of Frisco, TX, and Sarah Langston and husband Tait of Waco, TX; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Margaret Tomlinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store