1/1
Patsy Henry
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Henry

Bowie - Patsy Ruth Henry, 86 of Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX.

Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5th, at the First Baptist Church of Bowie, with Pastors Mike Henson and Gregg Shaw officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery near Stoneburg, TX.

Patsy was born April 4, 1934 in Newport, TX to Norvel Y. and Opal (Wood) Tomlinson. She graduated from Gold-Burg High School in 1951. Patsy married Kenneth "Kent" D. Henry on October 23, 1952 in Stoneburg. As a young woman, she worked for the First National Bank of Bowie. Over time Kent took her position at the bank, and Patsy became a homemaker and enjoyed raising their three sons.

Patsy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowie for many years. She loved bowling, traveling and was an avid reader.

She is preceded in death by her husband Kent Henry, her son Billy Henry, parents Norvel Y. and Opal Tomlinson, brothers Olan Tomlinson and wife Fay Nell, and Norvel R. Tomlinson.

Patsy is survived by her sons Tom Henry of Bowie and Bob Henry and wife Jo Anna of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Jamie Richey and husband Keith of Bowie; Riley Henry and wife Chelsey of Bowie, Karen Chenier and husband Steve of Frisco, TX, and Sarah Langston and husband Tait of Waco, TX; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Margaret Tomlinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Family Funeral Home
1418 Highway 59 N
Bowie, TX 76230
(940) 872-9993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved