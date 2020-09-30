Patsy Jane (Whitlow) Bell
Wichita Falls - Patsy Jane (Whitlow) Bell passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the age of 88. The Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Rev. Paul Goodrich officiating. A Graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM, in Restland Cemetery in Roxton, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bell was born March 3, 1932 to parents Otis and Marie (McCann) Whitlow in Roxton, Texas. She was raised in Paris, Texas, and was a varsity cheerleader for Paris High School. She married Donald R. Bell June 20, 1948. To this union were born two children - Ronald L Bell and Jackie L Bell. In 1952, Patsy and Donald moved to Dallas, Texas. She worked in the Property and Casualty Insurance business from 1952 until her retirement in 1995. After her husband's death in January, 2001, Patsy moved to Wichita Falls to be near her daughter. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She had a passion for sports, especially all the Dallas teams - Mavericks, Rangers, Cowboys, and Stars.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, two brothers, and her son, Ronnie Bell. She is survived by her daughter Jackie Spragins of Wichita Falls, daughter-in-law Susan McDanial, her grandsons, John Spragins of Wichita Falls, Charles "Bubba" Spragins and his wife Beth of Katy, TX, and Jeffrey Bell and his wife, Teresa of Lewisville, TX. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Spragins of Katy, TX, and U S Marine Jacob Bell of Kaneoha, Hawaii.
Patsy Bell was a generous, kind, loving mom, grandmom, and great-grandmom. She was a great cook. Most people described her as "so sweet", and she would like being remembered that way.
