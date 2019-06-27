Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Patsy Adams
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Jan Lee Baptist Church
Burkburnett, TX
Wichita Falls - Patsy Rose Blackard Adams, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jan Lee Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Mark Simon and Joe Cook, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Patsy was the only child born to Jewel and Barney Blackard on September 9, 1928 in Electra, Texas. Patsy and Cloyd Adams married on June 13, 1948 and together raised four children; Bart, Holly, Barry and Tracy.

Patsy worked as a Civil Service employee at Sheppard AFB for several years before retiring in 1980. Patsy and Cloyd enjoyed many activities in their younger days such as square dancing, Las Vegas trips, family and friends camping and fishing trips, and many Elks (BPOE) activities.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; eldest son, Bart; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Adams; and step-granddaughter, Kelly Muse.

She is survived by her daughter, Holly McElroy (Tom) of Post Oak; son, Barry Adams (Donna) of Burkburnett, and Tracy Adams of Wichita Falls; seven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

We would like to express our gratitude to the whole staff of Hospice Plus in particular, Jessica Scarbro and Rebecca Villa, for the care and love they showed Mom.

For those desiring, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice Plus, 807 8th Street, Ste. 304, Wichita Falls, TX. 76301

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 27, 2019
