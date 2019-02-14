|
Patty Lou "Pat" Baird
Wichita Falls, TX
Patty Lou Baird, 83, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home with Rev. Lydia Pellikan, officiating. Interment will follow at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Pat was born on December 10, 1935. She enjoyed painting and reading, and loved discussing and arguing politics. Pat was independent, loving and caring, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bant Baird; her daughter, Teri Fedunak; her brother, Joe Moody; and her twin sister, Betty Bryant.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Walker of Wichita Falls; her brothers and sisters, Charlotte Allen and husband Joe of Denton, Linda Chrisman and husband Bob of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Bill Moody and wife Phyllis of Moore, Oklahoma, and Rick Moody of Yampa, Colorado; her grandchildren, Amy Fischer and husband Mike of Iowa Park, Adam Walker and wife Kristi of Lubbock, and James Fedunak of Florida; her great-grandchildren, Max Fischer, Graham Fischer, Kaylee Walker, and Mason Walker; her son-in-law, Charles Fedunak of Orlando, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
For those desiring, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310; or to the American ().
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensadnbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 14, 2019