Paul Hubner
Wichita Falls - Paul Thomas Hubner of Wichita Falls, passed away on August 22, 2019, at the age of 59.
Paul was born in Sacramento, California, on February 8, 1960, to Paul Victor Hubner and Catherine Ann Zwolinski Hubner. He graduated from Iowa Park High School, and married the love of his life, Desiree Lynn Finley, in Wichita Falls, on June 14, 1985. They have one daughter, Amber Hester.
He spent most of his life in Wichita Falls, and was passionate in his love for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and his goal in his recent retirement was to spend more time doing the things he enjoyed most. He was brought up in the Catholic church, was known for being a genuinely good man, and was a good ole story teller. He was a loving and caring husband, dad, Grandpa, brother, uncle and friend. He was loyal and dedicated, and was a manager for Altria for thirty-one years, retiring in February 2019. Even with his work and interests in outdoor hobbies, he loved his family most of all.
Those preceding Paul in death are his parents and brother Mark Hubner.
Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Desiree; his daughter Amber; sisters Laura Fox, Paula Brown and Marie Metcalf; grandchildren Gioanni, Grady and Channing; several nieces and nephews and life long friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, August 26th, at 10:00 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation is scheduled on Sunday, August 25th, from 6-8 PM.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 24, 2019