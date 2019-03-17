Resources
Paul Ray Smith, 52 passed away March 12th, 2019. Paul Ray was born in Wichita Falls, Texas. While studying at Hirschi High School, Dan Shores mentored him in auto mechanics. Which after graduating, had become his lifelong career. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Beverly Smith. He is survived by his son Paul Ray Smith Jr, two brothers Robert and his wife Carol Smith, Ronnie and his wife Tonya, sister Becky and husband Armando Perez and many nieces and nephews and Pettie and Stubs his beloved dogs. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at Fidelity Bank in the account of Paul Ray Smith Jr.
