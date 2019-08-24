Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
For more information about
Paul Mathieson
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Pavilion at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery
1946 - 2019
Henriett - Paul Roy Mathieson, 73, of Henrietta, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Pavilion at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Joe Coombes, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Paul was born on January 3, 1946 in Whitinsville, Massachusetts to James Mathieson and Frances Parker Mathieson. Paul proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a Machinist at SAFB, retiring with over 20 years of service. Paul loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Mathieson; two brothers, Gary Mathieson and Carl Mathieson; and his son, Michael Mathieson.

He is survived by his son, Cory Mathieson of Haverhill, Massachusetts; his daughter, Brandi Coghan and husband Francis of Apple Valley, California; three brothers, William Mathieson of Brookfield, Massachusetts, Allyn Mathieson and wife Myrna of Burkburnett, and David Mathieson of Brookfield, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Trino, Melanie, Clinton, Trypp, Riley, and Ryley; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 24, 2019
