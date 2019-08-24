|
Paul Roy Mathieson
Henriett - Paul Roy Mathieson, 73, of Henrietta, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Pavilion at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Joe Coombes, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Paul was born on January 3, 1946 in Whitinsville, Massachusetts to James Mathieson and Frances Parker Mathieson. Paul proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a Machinist at SAFB, retiring with over 20 years of service. Paul loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Mathieson; two brothers, Gary Mathieson and Carl Mathieson; and his son, Michael Mathieson.
He is survived by his son, Cory Mathieson of Haverhill, Massachusetts; his daughter, Brandi Coghan and husband Francis of Apple Valley, California; three brothers, William Mathieson of Brookfield, Massachusetts, Allyn Mathieson and wife Myrna of Burkburnett, and David Mathieson of Brookfield, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Trino, Melanie, Clinton, Trypp, Riley, and Ryley; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 24, 2019