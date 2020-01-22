|
|
Paula Anita Molsbee Hoffendorf
Henrietta - Paula Anita Molsbee Hoffendorf, 87, of Henrietta, formerly of Nocona, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Molsbee Chapel Cemetery in Nocona, Texas with Mr. Joe Williams, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Paula was born on August 9, 1932 in Nocona, Texas to Paul and Adele (Green) Molsbee. She was a member of the Church of Brethren in Nocona and worked as a Real Estate Agent.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jimmy; sisters, Kathryn Revier and Ginger Moss.
Survivors include her son Larry Duncan and wife Helen of Henrietta; grandson, Chris Duncan and wife Angie of Henrietta; granddaughter, Kelly Coleman and husband Justin of Windthorst, Texas; great grandchildren, Kristen and Addie Duncan, Keaton, Kelbin, Kaybree and Kenlan Coleman; sister, Peggy Green of Abilene; numerous nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020