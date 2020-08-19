1/1
Paula Diana Case
Paula Diana Case

Burkburnett - Paula Diane Case, 66 of Burkburnett passed away in her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2020.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Paula was born on August 16, 1954 to the late Orville Sr. and Gladys (Heathington) Baker in Wichita Falls. She was a stay at home mom but enjoyed going on vacation with her family to the lake house. Paula loved to travel, fish and ride her motorcycle. She was a spirited and adventurous woman and lived life to the fullest. Paula will be missed by family and friends.

Along with her parents, Paula was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tim Catherall.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lonnie Case; 3 children: Julie Carnahan and husband, Daniel, Mike Case and wife, Ashley and Tara Case; 6 grandchildren: Kori Catherall, Ryan Catherall, Jackson Case, Korbin Case, Samantha Case and Waylon Lowe; 1 great-grandchild, Eli Jones; brother, Bert Baker; and her beloved cousin and best friend, Ladonna Wilkerson and husband, Eddie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.

Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
