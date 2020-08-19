Paula Diana Case
Burkburnett - Paula Diane Case, 66 of Burkburnett passed away in her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2020.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Paula was born on August 16, 1954 to the late Orville Sr. and Gladys (Heathington) Baker in Wichita Falls. She was a stay at home mom but enjoyed going on vacation with her family to the lake house. Paula loved to travel, fish and ride her motorcycle. She was a spirited and adventurous woman and lived life to the fullest. Paula will be missed by family and friends.
Along with her parents, Paula was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tim Catherall.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lonnie Case; 3 children: Julie Carnahan and husband, Daniel, Mike Case and wife, Ashley and Tara Case; 6 grandchildren: Kori Catherall, Ryan Catherall, Jackson Case, Korbin Case, Samantha Case and Waylon Lowe; 1 great-grandchild, Eli Jones; brother, Bert Baker; and her beloved cousin and best friend, Ladonna Wilkerson and husband, Eddie.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
or Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com