|
|
Paula Jean Roy
Wichita Falls - Paula Jean Roy, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Paula was the daughter of S. Sgt. George Dennis and Inez Keathley, and grew up in Lamesa. She met the love of her life, Phillip, and they married on October 24, 1958. They had 54 amazing years together before Phillip passed away in May of 2013.
Paula, also known as MiMi to those closest to her, personified the best characteristics of a stay at home mother and a grandmother. She was kind and thoughtful, and loved to cook. She attended many school functions for both her children and her grandchildren, never wanting to miss a single moment of time celebrating those milestones. She loved ceramics and painting and in fact, some of those paintings now hang in her daughters' homes. After Phillip retired, they spent their free time traveling in their RV, going to black powder competitions where Paula became Phil's right hand man. MiMi was caretaker to her own children and her grandchildren, and loved every minute of it.
She is survived by daughters Dana Roy McBee and Carla Roy Noble and husband Barrett; grandchildren Dax Eli Noble and Taylor Denise Noble; sister-in-law Jean Roy; niece Brenda Seaton and husband Ronnie; niece Patti Yarbrough and husband Jimmy.
Mom and MiMi will be missed but we are so grateful that she is finally free from Alzheimer's and at peace. Paula's family would like to thank the amazing people who cared for her in her final years: Elmcroft in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Senior Care at Holland Lake in Weatherford, Texas. The love and attention they provided to Paula and her family will never be forgotten.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020