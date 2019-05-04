|
|
Paula Keen
Grandfield, Oklahoma - Paula Joyce Bowman Keen, 67, of Grandfield, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Grandfield, OK.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Grandfield, with Rev. Micky Miller, pastor, officiating.
There will be a visitation for family and friends from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield, OK.
Interment will be in the Grandfield Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
Paula Joyce Bowman Keen was born in Grandfield, OK, on July 20, 1951. She was the second of five children. She graduated from Grandfield High School in 1969. Joyce was an exceptional woman. Her unmatched work ethic, and sense of doing the right thing, made her the bedrock of her family and community.
After graduation, she worked for Haggar Slacks in Temple, OK. Then the Dairy Freeze in Grandfield before working 37 years at Howmet in Wichita Falls, TX. She was also the secretary of First Baptist Church, Grandfield, until 2018. Joyce married Larry Keen on March 16, 1985, in Wichita Falls, TX.
She is survived by two sons, Andrew Keen of Grandfield, OK, and Adam Keen and wife Mary of Ft. Worth, TX; twin grandsons, Brody Keen and Beau Keen of Ft. Worth, TX; two sisters, Elaine Timms and husband Chester of Grandfield; Mary Josefy and husband Ronnie of Grandfield; brother, Harold Bowman, and wife Sharon of Crowell, TX; nieces and nephews, including Jeff Timms and wife Aimee of Grandfield, OK; Randy Timms of Grandfield, OK; Amanda Golden and husband Jonathon of Geronimo, OK; Todd Josefy of Wichita Falls, TX; Tyler Josefy and wife Lilian of Wichita Falls, TX; Brandon Bowman of Crowell, TX; Michael Bowman and wife Tally of Crowell, TX; Crystal Williams of Duncan, OK; Gary Bowman and wife Donna of Krum, TX; James Keen of Wichita Falls, TX; Alyssa Williamson and husband Travis of Council Bluffs, IA; Alexis Garcia of Tioga, TX,
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Larry James Keen; her father, George Lee Bowman; her mother, Betty Jo Pannell Bowman; and her brother, George Bowman Jr.
Memorials may be made to Grandfield First Baptist Church, Grandfield Fire Department, Grandfield Ambulance, or Grandfield Senior Citizens.
Published in The Times Record News on May 4, 2019