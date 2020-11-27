Paula Pierce
Hickory Creek - Paula Annette Pierce, 69, of Hickory Creek passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Billy Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Paula was born on January 11, 1951 in Wichita Falls to Elvine and Essie (Kitchens) Erskine. She and Raymon Pierce were married on October 26, 1968. Paula earned an Associates' Degree in Nursing; and a Bachelors' Degree in Arts and Applied Sciences. She spent 35 years as a career nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Infusionist and consulted for several agencies and corporations. Paula wrote an opinion piece "Regarding Long Term Care" which was read in the State Capitol of Oklahoma, as well as a Care Plan Manual distributed to 10,000 nursing facilities. She joined Stonegate Senior Living in Dallas, where she was Chief Clinical Officer, and Partner, owning nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Missouri and Oklahoma for 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, Raymon Harrison Pierce; sons Raymon Harrison Pierce Jr. of Bowie, and Robben Edwardson Pierce of Krum; grandchildren Jonathan Pierce of Utah, Justin Pierce, USMC of San Diego, California, Westin Cook of Wichita Falls, Jackson Pierce of Krum, and Shelby Pierce of Denton; mother Essie Mae Kitchens Erskine; brother Elvine Eugene (Gene) Erskine of Wichita Falls; sisters Thaya Suzanne (Susie) Kunkel and husband Butch of Wichita Falls, Sandra Darlene Bowman and husband Donald of Livingston, and Kimberly Gail Pierce and husband Aaron of Seabrook; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers are Larry McElhaney, Daryl Erskine, Michael Bowman, Gary Erskine, Sean Jackson and Christopher Cook.
