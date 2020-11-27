1/1
Paula Pierce
1951 - 2020
Hickory Creek - Paula Annette Pierce, 69, of Hickory Creek passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Billy Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.

Paula was born on January 11, 1951 in Wichita Falls to Elvine and Essie (Kitchens) Erskine. She and Raymon Pierce were married on October 26, 1968. Paula earned an Associates' Degree in Nursing; and a Bachelors' Degree in Arts and Applied Sciences. She spent 35 years as a career nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Infusionist and consulted for several agencies and corporations. Paula wrote an opinion piece "Regarding Long Term Care" which was read in the State Capitol of Oklahoma, as well as a Care Plan Manual distributed to 10,000 nursing facilities. She joined Stonegate Senior Living in Dallas, where she was Chief Clinical Officer, and Partner, owning nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Missouri and Oklahoma for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Paula is survived by her husband of 52 years, Raymon Harrison Pierce; sons Raymon Harrison Pierce Jr. of Bowie, and Robben Edwardson Pierce of Krum; grandchildren Jonathan Pierce of Utah, Justin Pierce, USMC of San Diego, California, Westin Cook of Wichita Falls, Jackson Pierce of Krum, and Shelby Pierce of Denton; mother Essie Mae Kitchens Erskine; brother Elvine Eugene (Gene) Erskine of Wichita Falls; sisters Thaya Suzanne (Susie) Kunkel and husband Butch of Wichita Falls, Sandra Darlene Bowman and husband Donald of Livingston, and Kimberly Gail Pierce and husband Aaron of Seabrook; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Serving as Pallbearers are Larry McElhaney, Daryl Erskine, Michael Bowman, Gary Erskine, Sean Jackson and Christopher Cook.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
NOV
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

4 entries
November 27, 2020
Paula was a caring and compassionate nurse leader . She was always willing to listen and cared about you as a person. Thank you for letting your light shine brightly . You will be missed . Rest In Peace . Praying for the God of Comfort to be with the family .
Glenda Nelson
Friend
November 27, 2020
A beautiful smart lady with a great personality, loved to laugh. She loved her family and will be missed so much. We will meet again in heaven. Rest In Peace Paula.
Vickie Mundt
Family
November 27, 2020
Paula was one of a kind. She changed mine for the better. And was our nurses advocate in so many ways. Her on-site was remarkable. She is missed. Thank you Family for sharing her with us. ThNk you Lord for this Angel you sent to earth and she made a difference for so many.
Vickie & Bud Gunn
Coworker
November 26, 2020
Rest In Peace my sweet cousin. I have many fond memories of being a part of your life. ❤
Fonda Yerkes
