Pauline (Polly) Chambliss
Wichita Falls - Pauline (Polly) Chambliss, 91, of Wichita Falls passed from this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home.
Funeral Services will be at 1 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Polly was born on October 22, 1928 in Bomorton, Texas to Clifford and Neoma Criswell Gillispie. She married Vere R. Chambliss and he preceded her in death on August 15, 1998. She was a long-time employee of Pioneer Restaurants in Wichita Falls and she started out as a waitress and worked her way up to management. She worked until she was in her 80s. She raised her great-grandson and loved taking care of her grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son: James Kelley; 2 brothers: J.C. Gillispie and Jerry Gillispie, and 2 sisters: Neoma Gooding, and Evalea White.
Survivors include her daughter: Jan Hamilton and husband Joe of Wichita Falls; sister: Billie Reed of Wichita Falls; grandchildren: Shawnna Fox, Ricky Kelley, and Urirah Blue Kelley; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020