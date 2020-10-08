Pauline Emberton
Wichita Falls - Pauline Anne Emberton, Age 80, died in her sleep on October 3rd, 2020. She was born October 28th, 1939 in Leicester, England to Horace and Lily Lane. She grew up in the city of Leicester as they rebuilt the city after the WWII bombing. She met the love of her life, Dale Lemoyne Emberton on a blind date at a coffee shop while Dale was in the Air Force stationed in England. After the date, Dale told his best friend that he was going to marry Pauline. And that he did. They were married on July 31st, 1958 in England.
After they married, they had 3 sons, Dale Jr., Dana, and Dean. She unselfishly supported her sons in all of their activities, from Scouting and school activities to being involved in the Rider Raider football booster club.
Being that Dale was in the Air Force, Pauline experienced the life of an Air Force wife. They lived in many different cities, some in England, but most in the United States. At one point in time they were stationed in Wichita Falls and Pauline met some other women that were from England. They became lifelong friends and they were all there for each other when needed. Their friendship was so strong that when Dale was assigned to Vietnam, they decided to relocate the family back to Wichita Falls.
While Dale was in Vietnam, Pauline volunteered at the SAFB hospital helping where she could. After many years of raising 3 active boys. She was able to return to volunteering. She volunteered at United Regional in the "No One Dies Alone and No One Stays Alone" programs. She did this until her health started to decline. Pauline was also an avid painter. She loved to paint ceramics and watercolors. She saw the world through the eyes of an artist and found beauty in things that many people never notice, and she was able to capture that beauty in her art work.
Pauline was an animal lover. She always had either a dog or a cat in the house. She donated to most of the animal rescue organizations to make sure that the lost pets had a warm place to be housed while waiting for a new home.
Pauline is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dale Emberton and her son Dale Emberton Jr.
Pauline is survived by her 2 sons and their wives Dana and Deanne Emberton of Greenville SC, and Dean and Dee Ann Emberton of Friendswood TX; grandchildren, Leigh Emberton, Katelyn Emberton, Connor Emberton, Randi Emberton Garza, Holli Emberton, and Gabriel Emberton.
Please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday, October 10, 2020 beginning with 10 a.m. visitation. Service is scheduled at 11 a.m. following visitation at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society.
