Pauline Johnson
Iowa Park - Opal Pauline (Greer) Johnson, 94, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with Rev. Don Pellikan officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 PM to 2 PM. Graveside services will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.
Pauline was born June 13, 1926 in Holliday, Texas to Phillip and Lena (Bridges) Greer. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1943. Pauline married the love of her life, S.L. Johnson on August 4, 1944 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were married for 37 years and raised three children; Kenn, R.D. and Linda. Pauline was a homemaker teaching her daughter to cook, bake and sew. She was always supportive of everything her family was interested in. Pauline was manager of the Clinique Cosmetic Counter at McClurkan's Department Store for 30 years. She finally retired as Hostess at Fisher's Restaurant in Iowa Park.
Pauline spent the last fifteen years of her life living with Linda and Glenn in Iowa Park. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's activities, whether it be sports, music or showing livestock.
Surviving relatives include her son, Kenn Johnson of Santa Fe, New Mexico; son, R.D. Johnson of Austin, Texas; daughter, Linda Taylor and husband, Glenn of Iowa Park, Texas; grandchildren, Brady Taylor of Iowa Park; Ginger Murray of Celina, Texas; Ryan Johnson of Austin, Texas; Jessica Anderson and husband, Ben of Austin, Texas; five great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Greer of Burkburnett, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and Hospice of Wichita Falls. Out of respect to the health of our family and friends, we ask that you please wear a mask to the funeral service. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Iowa Park - Opal Pauline (Greer) Johnson, 94, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home with Rev. Don Pellikan officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12 PM to 2 PM. Graveside services will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.
Pauline was born June 13, 1926 in Holliday, Texas to Phillip and Lena (Bridges) Greer. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1943. Pauline married the love of her life, S.L. Johnson on August 4, 1944 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were married for 37 years and raised three children; Kenn, R.D. and Linda. Pauline was a homemaker teaching her daughter to cook, bake and sew. She was always supportive of everything her family was interested in. Pauline was manager of the Clinique Cosmetic Counter at McClurkan's Department Store for 30 years. She finally retired as Hostess at Fisher's Restaurant in Iowa Park.
Pauline spent the last fifteen years of her life living with Linda and Glenn in Iowa Park. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's activities, whether it be sports, music or showing livestock.
Surviving relatives include her son, Kenn Johnson of Santa Fe, New Mexico; son, R.D. Johnson of Austin, Texas; daughter, Linda Taylor and husband, Glenn of Iowa Park, Texas; grandchildren, Brady Taylor of Iowa Park; Ginger Murray of Celina, Texas; Ryan Johnson of Austin, Texas; Jessica Anderson and husband, Ben of Austin, Texas; five great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Greer of Burkburnett, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and Hospice of Wichita Falls. Out of respect to the health of our family and friends, we ask that you please wear a mask to the funeral service. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.