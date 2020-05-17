|
|
Pearl Clara Middleton
Colleyville - Pearl Clara Middleton died peacefully at home in Colleyville on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, surrounded by her children. Born Jan. 23, 1952, Pearl was the third of Mildred and Henry Pennartz's 13 children. She grew up on a farm in the small town of Windthorst, Texas, and moved to Fort Worth at the age of 19 where she lived the remainder of her life. She raised three children, whom she was immensely proud of. Pearl sold Mary Kay for over 30 years. She worked as a teachers' aide, administrative assistant, and finally, as a caretaker, the perfect fit for her. Pearl enjoyed serving others and participated in Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and donated blood regularly to Carter Blood Care. Deeply faithful, Pearl was active in the Catholic Church, finally calling Good Shepherd in Colleyville her church home. She loved all things Texas and patriotic. She can be remembered playing cards, watching crime tv, and working in her yard. Pearl loved to dance. She laughed often, enjoyed life, and could easily get those around her to do the same. In June of 2019, Pearl was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma. Her most significant symptom was aphasia, but what she could no longer say with words, she communicated with her sparkling eyes and beautiful smile. Her family appreciates the excellent care provided by M.D. Anderson, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and the wise advice of our family friend. As a final gift to this world, Pearl donated her body to the UT Southwestern Willed Body Program. We will have a mass to celebrate her life in the fall. Pearl was preceded in death by her daughter, Krista; father, Henry; and brothers, Clyde, Bruce, and Troy. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her "greatest assets," son, Dustin Middleton, his wife, Amy, and their children, Kira and Lennon; daughter, Kayla Weaver, her husband, Chris, and their children, Drew, Luke, and Elise; and daughter, Erin Bunn, her husband, Zac, and their children, Eme and Sadie. She is lovingly remembered by her mother, Mildred Pennartz; sisters, Thelma Vieth, Anna Marie Pennartz, Teresa Morey, and Neysa Colvin; brothers, David, Allen, Ralph, Joseph, and Roy; numerous extended family and friends who thought of her as family. MEMORIALS: If you would like to honor Pearl's memory, please consider donating to MDAnderson.org/endcancer, catholiccharities.org, or find a way to serve your community and know that Pearl would be right by your side. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."-- Philippians 4:13.
Published in The Times Record News from May 17 to May 19, 2020