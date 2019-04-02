|
|
Pearl Moore
Henrietta - Pearl Moore, 89, of Henrietta, Texas passed away Saturday March 30, 2019 in Nocona, Texas.
Funeral Services will be 2 PM Wednesday April 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Henrietta with Rev. Patrick Hoffman, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Pearl Was born September 1, 1929 in Spanish Fort, Texas to Claude and Stella (York) Goolsby. She married Carroll Moore on July 1, 1972 in Bowie, Texas. Mrs. Moore was a Beautician and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Henrietta. Pearl enjoyed being a member of the Eastern Star as well as her Weekly Card Games with friends and family.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carroll; 9 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by 3 step children Steve Moore and wife Melinda, Randy Moore and wife Beverly, and Terry Moore and wife Gretchen;5 grandchildren, Christi Klyn and husband Mark, Kylee Moore, Chad Moore, Jeff Moore and wife Ellie, Todd Moore and wife Allyson; 12 great grandchildren Sarah Grace, Ella Klyn, Presley Honnycutt , Samantha Little, Jimmy Little, Blake Moore, Emma, Lilly, Jack, Oliver, Kate, Fletcher Moore; Nieces and nephews, Jerry Goolsby and wife Nancy, Jimmy Goolsby and wife Cathy, Eddie Goolsby and wife Patricia, TR Howard, Cathy Howard, Gloria Goolsby.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6-7 PM at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Henrietta, PO Box 63 Henrietta, TX 76365.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 2, 2019