Pebble Dulin
Pebble Dulin

Tyler - Pebble Dulin, 86, of Tyler, TX went home to be with the Lord on Saturday October 17, 2020. Pebble was a godly woman who was an amazing Bible teacher who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for her daughters and extended family who had inspired them all their lives.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bowman Cemetery.

Pebble was born in Wichita Falls, TX on August 7, 1934 to Adie and Cordie Lee Baker Kestler. On July 4, 1953 she married the love of her life, Richard Dulin of 49 years.

Pebble and Richard founded and pastored Eternal Life Chapel in Houston, TX for 10 years. Pebble loved Jesus with all her heart and she loved God's Word. Taught with passion the Bible from Genesis to Revelations with simplicity, she loved people and made an impact on everyone who crossed her path. She loved to write stories, wrote her first book "Mammie", and has set in motion her next book of many short stories yet to be published.

Pebble was nonetheless a powerful praying woman and only Heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all of her many years of faithful praying and teachings have had on her family and friends and those who came in contact with her. She attended Galena Community Church in Van, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents Adie Jesse and Cordie Lee Baker Kestler, 4 brothers Clyde "Brother" Kestler, David "Sonny Boy" Kestler, James Dale "Buddy" Kestler, and Robert Kestler; 4 sisters Iris Darlene "Sister" Crawford, Deanie Davidson, Doris Marie Kestler, Melba Sue Hill, husband Richard Dulin, son "Little" Richard Dulin, Jr., and grandson Micah Coleman, son-in-laws Richard Coleman and J.P. Poole.

Pebble was survived by daughter Debra Poole, daughter Diana Hill and husband Randal Hill, and daughter Patricia Coleman, 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson on the way, numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
