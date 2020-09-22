Peggy Ann Johnston
Iowa Park - Peggy Ann Johnston, 87, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the chapel of Dutton Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Bragg, Journey Baptist Church, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Peggy was born June 5, 1933 in Fort Worth, Texas to George and Gladys Tucker. She married Archie Johnston on October 8, 1952 in Seymour, Texas. Peggy was a homemaker. She was a member of Journey Baptist Church and church ministries were her life. Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son, Mark Johnston.
Surviving relatives include her children, Glenna Roddy and husband, Don of Denton, Texas; David Johnston and wife, Barbie of Iowa Park, Texas; Susan Johnston of Wichita Falls, Texas; and Patricia Galbraith and husband, Danny of Wichita Falls; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Ogle of Fort Worth, Texas.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls and Journey Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
.