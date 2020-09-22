1/1
Peggy Ann Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Ann Johnston

Iowa Park - Peggy Ann Johnston, 87, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the chapel of Dutton Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Bragg, Journey Baptist Church, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, Texas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Peggy was born June 5, 1933 in Fort Worth, Texas to George and Gladys Tucker. She married Archie Johnston on October 8, 1952 in Seymour, Texas. Peggy was a homemaker. She was a member of Journey Baptist Church and church ministries were her life. Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son, Mark Johnston.

Surviving relatives include her children, Glenna Roddy and husband, Don of Denton, Texas; David Johnston and wife, Barbie of Iowa Park, Texas; Susan Johnston of Wichita Falls, Texas; and Patricia Galbraith and husband, Danny of Wichita Falls; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Ogle of Fort Worth, Texas.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls and Journey Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
9405924151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved