Peggy Ann Murphy Wilcox
Olney - Peggy Ann Murphy Wilcox passed away peacefully in her sleep in Lytle, Texas at the age of 72 on April 30, 2019. A memorial service for Peggy will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lunn Funeral Home Chapel, 300 S. Avenue M, Olney, Texas 76374. Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 4:30 after the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney, Texas.
Peggy was born August 2, 1946 at Hamilton Hospital in Olney to John James and Lotus Valeria Martens Murphy. Peggy graduated from Olney High School and attended North Texas State University and graduated with a BA in English with her state teacher certification. After graduation, she taught high school English in Wharton, Texas. Peggy decided to leave her teaching career and return to North Texas State University to further her studies. She received her Masters degree in clinical psychology. During her return to North Texas State University she met fellow student and future husband Bill Wilcox.
After receiving her Masters degree Peggy and Bill starting working for the US Postal Service. After working for Postal Service she retired. Peggy loved English literature, reading newspapers, books, magazines, attending movies, traveling, music, and staying current on politics. Peggy also loved humor, especially British TV series Monty Python. She was an avid fan of North Texas State football and basketball, the Dallas Cowboys, and Dallas Mavericks. Growing up, Peggy loved helping her mother sew clothing for herself and her sisters. As a young girl she enjoyed going fishing with her father. As a teenager she helped him coach his Little League teams, the Reds and the Panthers, and enjoyed watching her little brother, Mike, play on these teams. She later enjoyed watching him play high school football.
Peggy loved her family and was preceded in death by her parents and sister Patricia Ann Murphy. She is survived by her sister Kathleen Whisler of Granby, Colorado and brother Mike Murphy and wife, Barbara, of Lakeside City, Texas. Peggy is also survived by niece Amanda Gregory and husband Brian, their children J.R. and Eleanor Gregory, nephews Shane Murphy and wife, Kristen, their daughter Aubree all of Wichita Falls, Texas and Jason Murphy of Dallas, Texas. The family would also like to thank Mary Alice Peralta for the many years of care and love she gave to Peggy.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Olney Community Library and Art Center, 807 W. Hamilton, Olney, Texas 76374, Olney Hamilton Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 158, Olney, Texas 76374, The Olney Senior Cub Center, P.O. Box 216, Olney, Texas 76374, St. Theresa's Catholic Church Olney, P.O. Box 547, Graham, Texas 76450 or the mental health organization of your choice.
Published in The Times Record News on June 20, 2019