|
|
Peggy Ann Snider
Burkburnett - Peggy Ann Snider, 77, of Burkburnett, Texas passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Scott, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Peggy was born on November 26,1942 to the late Leo and Helen (Landers) Halford in Paducah, Texas. She was the former manager of the Dollar Store in Burkburnett and she also worked several years at Hagar Slack Company in Lawton, Oklahoma. Peggy married James Edward Snider and the couple spent many years together before his passing on February 15, 2011. She enjoyed working on puzzles and crocheting. Peggy was a loving person; she would help anyone in need and especially she loved her grandson and great-granddaughters.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Betty Schoppa and husband, Donald of Harrold, Texas; a grandson Cody Schoppa of Vernon; and two great-granddaughters, Emily and MaKenzie Schoppa.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019