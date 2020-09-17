Peggy DriverIowa Park - Peggy Driver Lance went to be with our Lord on September 15, 2020 at her home in Iowa Park, Tx. Peggy was born Sept 11, 1956 in Refugio, TX to Otha Ray Brookshire and Beatrice Bennett Brookshire. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Lance, brothers Terry, Mikel, James, and Benny Brookshire and sister Audrey Brookshire Duggins. Survivors include her brother Tracy Brookshire and wife Laura of Cleburne, TX Jeff Brookshire and wife Susan of Iowa Park, TX, sister Sha Trahan of Iowa Park, TX, daughters Jessica Hughes and husband James of Wichita Falls, TX and Paige Antones and husband Robert of Duncanville, TX, a niece she raised as her own Christina Lewis and husband Greg of Iowa Park, TX. Also, her grandchildren Kelsey Hayes and husband Justice, Marissa Hefner, Rebecca Perez and husband Joshua, Barbara Hughes, Corbin Antones, and Dalton, Jacob and Allison Lewis. As well as several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation will be held Friday Sept 18 from 6-8 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, TX with services to follow Saturday Sept 19 at 2pm also at Dutton Funeral Home.In memoriam donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls in honor of Peggy.