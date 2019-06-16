|
|
Peggy Jean Wilson Koch
Wichita Falls - Peggy Jean Wilson Koch, 87 passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019
Services will be held Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the University United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls. Burial will be at the Harrold Cemetery under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
Peggy was born Tuesday, November 3, 1931 in Harrold, Texas to the late Rollin Wilson and the late Fayne Cox Wilson. Peggy married August Ben Koch February 17, 1950 in Vernon, Texas. He passed away February 12, 1984. Peggy was a retired postmaster at Harrold Texas, and then she moved to Wichita Falls in 2002.
Peggy is survived by two daughters Debbie Wolf and husband Dale of Windthorst, TX. and Carolyn Payton and husband Brian of Electra, TX. Grandchildren Jennifer Gee and husband Darrell of Van Alstyne, TX. Brianne Rusk and husband Dustin of Iowa Park TX. Brad Payton of Fort Worth TX. Amy Wolf and husband Tom of Windthorst TX. Amber Marsh and husband Andy of Windthorst, TX. Peggy is also survived by twelve great grandchildren. Peggy is survived by five brothers Sam Wilson of Coleman TX. Jackie Wilson of Henrietta, TX. Russell Wilson of
Forest burg, TX. John Wilson of Tyler TX. and Ray Wilson of Wichita Falls.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Rollin and Fayne Wilson, her husband August Ben Koch, two sisters Wanda Spikes and Barbara Patterson and one son in law Billy Stewart.
Visitation will be held Monday June 17, 2019 from 6-8pm at Sullivan Funeral Home in Vernon, TX. and Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 1:00pm until service time at the University United Methodist Church in Wichita Falls.
Memorials can be made to the Harrold Cemetery Fund C/O Margie Ford 2601 Crescent Dr. Vernon, TX. 76384
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019