Falls Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1903 Austin St
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
(940) 264-2626
Peggy Kightlinger


1949 - 2020
Peggy Kightlinger Obituary
Peggy Kightlinger

Wichita Falls - Peggy A. Kightlinger, 70, passed away January 11, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was born Novermber 14, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio to William A. Murray and Margaret Murray. Peggy graduated from Andrews School for Girls in Cleveland, she moved to Meadeville, Pennsylvania and studied nursing. She married Tom Charles Kightlinger, August 27, 1970 and they had a son Michael.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tom Charles Kightlinger, her mother Margaret Gamlin, her brother Bill Murray, and her brother in law Kenny Kightlinger.

She is survived her son Michael Kightlinger, her father William A. Murray and her brother Donald A. Gamlin.

No service is scheduled at this time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fallsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Jan. 15, 2020
