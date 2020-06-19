Peggy Sanders Patt
Peggy Sanders Patt

Wichita Falls - Peggy Sanders Patt, age 75, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, at her residence.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, in the Archer City Cemetery with Bobby Gonzales, Pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.

Peggy was born to the late Virgil Glen Sanders and Marine Jewell Pearl Brown Sanders in Wichita Falls.

Peggy married Allen James Patt on August 17, 1963 in Wichita Falls.

She was employed at Sheppard Inn at Sheppard Air Force Base for twenty-two years of service until her retirement. Peggy was also a firefighter for Cameron Gardens Volunteer Fire Department for ten years.

Peggy enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

Survivors include her husband, Allen of Wichita Falls; two daughters, Tammy Roberts and husband, Bobby of Wichita Falls, and Misty Roberts and boyfriend, D.J. Green of Burkburnett; two sons, Tim Patt and wife, Jo of Fort Allen, Louisiana; and Perry Patt of Wichita Falls; one sister, Virginia Bruce of Wichita Falls; four granddaughters, Kelisha, Courtney, Madison and Sierra; one grandson, Christopher; and six great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Bailey, Brylea, Baylor, Layne and Maddox.

She was also preceded in death by sister, Donna Faye Horton; brothers-in-law, Steve Horton, Richard Patt and Harlan Bruce.

The family suggests memorials to Kindred Hospice, 4210 Kell West Blvd., Suite 204, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.




Published in Times Record News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
