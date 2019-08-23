Services
Peggy Scarlett
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
3615 Arthur St
Wichita Falls, TX
1932 - 2019
Wichita Falls - Peggy Joyce Scarlett, a homemaker and long lasting resident of Wichita Falls, Texas, died under nurturing care on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 87.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Vicki McCudden of Austin, Becky Carroll of Wichita Falls, and Jami Elliott of Burkburnett; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles Morgan Scarlett; her parents, Britt and Marie Bearden; and her brother, Charles Edwin Bearden.

Peggy was born in Valley View, Texas on July 20, 1932. She was a devoted wife and caring mother, the best grandmother and great-grandmother, a homemaker, bird watcher, loved to cook, sew, and was ever so passionate in caring for her plants. She laughed loud, loved hard, and always cared no matter if you were family or a stranger. Peggy will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all that new her.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3615 Arthur St, Wichita Falls, with Pastor Mickey Carroll, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

A big thank you to Advanced Rehabilitation and Health Care and also to Solaris Hospice for all the love and care given to Peggy.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 23, 2019
