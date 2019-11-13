|
|
Penny Mattos
Wichita Falls - Penelope Lou (Penny) Mattos, 62, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on November 12, 2019.
Penny was born on November 22, 1956, in Savannah, Georgia, to Jesse Payne and Maxine Vaughn, one of four children. She moved to Wichita Falls with her family as a young child, and made this her home for her lifetime.
Penny is known for her beautiful smile and kind, gentle spirit, and as Mother to Heather and Nathan, but most importantly, she is remembered as a strong, dedicated Christian, and as a prayer warrior. As a member of Lakeview Church in Iowa Park, she faithfully attended services and supported the church in many ways. In earlier years she sang in the church choir and served as a Sunday School teacher.
Penny retired from the United States Postal Service after giving 31 years of service, and enjoyed her free time in activities with the geo cache organization.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jim Payne and Mike Payne.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are daughter Heather Lynn Carr and husband John; son Nathan Daniel Bensch; brother William Payne and wife Georganne; and grandchildren Mikayla Carr and Ashlyn Carr.
A celebration of Penny's life will be held on Saturday, November 16th, at 1:00 PM at Lakeview Church in Iowa Park. Visitation is scheduled on Friday, November 15th, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Interment will follow Saturday's service at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019