Penny Ojeda
Wichita Falls - Penny Claude Ojeda, 58, passed away July 7, 2019 in Bell County, Texas.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, in Randlett, Oklahoma.
Penny was born August 19, 1960 to Chuck and Wanda Jo (Strickland) Parish in Wichita Falls, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father; a son Buddy Wayne Kinnaird; a sister Carolyn Jarvis
Penny is survived by her two sons Danny Kinnaird, Jr, and his wife Misty and Michael Huffman and his wife Donna; her mother Wanda Stephens; two brothers Mike Jarvis and Charlie Schlegel; two sisters Robin Fairchild and Madeline Stephens; 7 grandchildren Audrey Parker, Braxton Huffman, Benton Huffman, Ashley Kinnaird, Michael Kinnaird, Jacob Kinnaird, and Michelle Kinnaird; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Published in The Times Record News on July 11, 2019