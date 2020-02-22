|
Perry Edward (Cowboy) Copas
Iowa Park - Perry Edward (Cowboy) Copas, 85, of Iowa Park, passed from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Rosary will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Iowa Park. Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM, Tuesday at Highland Cemetery Pavilion with military honors. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Tuesday evening at Dutton Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.
Perry was born on November 29, 1934 in Floyd County, Texas to James Loyce and Euna Belle Bachman Copass. Perry was one of five children in a family that lived in many places in West Texas. His childhood was spent outside whether he was working or playing. He shared wonderful stories of family times and youthful shenanigans, many of which were at the school at Patton Springs. At the age of 16 Perry and his family relocated to Santa Barbara County, California where he worked as a cowboy, ranch hand or anything that helped to support the family. Perry enlisted in the USAF when he was 18 and served for 27 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He was certain he had made a mistake when he was violently seasick on a ship bound for Newfoundland, a place he had never heard of. Little did he know that he would fall in love with the land called Newfoundland and then fall in love with the woman who made his life complete. He married Elizabeth Mary Lewis on May 11, 1957 in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2017 after 60 years of a lovely marriage and the birth of five children. They made their home in Iowa Park, Texas for more than 50 years. Perry adored his family and his loyal and loving friends. He took special joy in all his children and particular delight in his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Perry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elizabeth, two sons, Gary and DeWayne, his brother, Bryan, and his sister, DeLois Fowler.
Surviving relatives include daughters, Leora Aaron (Ricky) of Quanah, Carolyn Gibbs and Brenda Copas of Iowa Park, granddaughters Kaylie Aaron Martinez (Juan) of Altus, Oklahoma and Krislyn Harkins (Ryan) of Hereford, grandsons Chance Gibbs (Sarah) of Denton and Shay Aaron of Erick, Oklahoma, great grandsons Maverick and Greysen Martinez of Altus, Kagan Pillars and Slaton Harkins of Hereford, sisters Jean Watts of Paradise and Mary Ann Copas (Vic) of Graham, and beloved nephew Wally Costello (Elizabeth) of Newfoundland.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls and Visiting Angels for the love and care they gave Perry.
In memoriam, the family suggests Hospice of Wichita Falls and Christ the King Catholic Church in Iowa Park. You may share your memories with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020