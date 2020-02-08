Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Pete Munoz Sr.

Pete Munoz Sr. Obituary
Pete Munoz, Sr.

Wichita Falls - Sunrise was on January 17, 1930, when Pete Munoz, Sr., was born in Newcastle, Texas.

Sunset was on February 5, 2020, when Pete passed peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father.

Pete never met a stranger and he was the kind of person who woke up with joy in his heart. He had a smile that was contagious and that could light up a room. He truly believed that laughter was the best medicine.

He celebrated 90 years of life with his beloved children and family recently in January. He loved music, dancing and playing cards with friends. He was a passionate Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers fan.

He married the love of his life, Nora Lujan, on August 10, 1952. They shared 56 years together until she went to be with the Lord. He was also preceded in death by his son, David.

He was blessed to have shared the last 12 years with his beloved companion Rosie Borrego.

He was quite creative and he stayed busy working in his garage creating some gadget or just fixing any and everything. He was a very caring person that anyone could depend on for anything. He was the rock of our family, our legacy and our hero. He loved his family passionately.

He was employed at Joe Pistocco for 36 years until he retired in 1994. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Elaine Hearn and husband Bobby; son, Pete Munoz, Jr.; grandson David Munoz and wife Ashley; great grandson David Munoz, Jr.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lasaro Lujan and wife Carmen; and many nieces and nephews.

Others preceding him in death are his parents, Adrian Munoz and Tuberica Ramires Munoz; brothers Joseph Munoz, Geraldo Munoz, and Ceseario (Chapo) Munoz; sisters Carmen Holgin and Julia Martinez; and daughter-in-law Rosa Munoz.

We know there was a sweet reunion of family and friends in Heaven. We loved him dearly and will miss him immensely, but we know we will all be reunited again someday.

Rosary and Vigil are scheduled Friday, February 14th, at 7 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 15th at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel at 11 AM, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
