Peter G. "Pete" Defer
Wichita Falls - Peter George "Pete" Defer, 82, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, August 21st at Lunn's. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Lunn's with Rev. Georgia Harrison officiating. Interment will be at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Ethelynn (Austin) and Harrison G. Defer, Pete was born on October 26, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan.
He retired in 1974 after serving 20 years as an Officer of Special Investigations in the United States Air Force. Pete graduated in 1978 from Midwestern State University with an accounting major and business minor. He then worked for First Wichita National Bank as supervisor of the accounting department for five years and at Beacon Insurance for another five years. Yearning for something more exciting, Pete started his Private Investigation Business, retiring in 1992.
Pete liked reading, fishing, scuba diving and travel. One of his favorite destinations was New Orleans, Louisiana, where he enjoyed all of the fine dining it had to offer, along with the National World War II Museum and music of the streets. I would have to say what his friends and family loved most was his kind spirit and humor. Pete's presence made the world a better place, and he will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Along with his parents, Pete was also preceded in death by his wife, Lola Jewell Defer. He is survived by a daughter, Jerene Elaine Russell; granddaughters, Jill Elaine Hawkins and husband, Billy Rink Hawkins; and Robin Elaine Bookter and husband, Raymond Morgan Bookter, all of Sequim, WA; and a great-grandson, William Wade Hawkins of Port Angeles, WA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310; the ; or First United Methodist Church, 909 10th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 20, 2019