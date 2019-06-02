|
|
Peter MacArthur Stewart
- - Peter MacArthur Stewart, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, died May 17, 2019. Peter was born on October 25, 1970 in Highland Park, Illinois, to Margaret Harris and Alfred Dean Stewart Jr. He attended Wichita Falls High School, and was a gifted artist, musician, and poet. Peter was known for his generosity and kindness to all he met, his quick wit and humorous nature, and his love for his home town of Wichita Falls, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father Fred. He is survived by his mother Margaret, his brothers David and John, John's wife Elizabeth, his nieces Mary Katherine and Macaela, and his nephew Myles. Funeral services were held May 25, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of Wichita Falls with The Reverend R. Christopher Rogers and The Very Reverend John D. Payne officiating.
Published in The Times Record News on June 2, 2019