Peter Martin Foley

Peter Martin Foley Obituary
Peter Martin Foley

Knoxville - Peter Martin Foley, age 59, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Wichita Falls, TX, and Waco, TX, passed away suddenly Saturday afternoon, March 28, 2020 at his home.

Peter was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School, he played tennis for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, TX, and did graduate studies at Baylor University. Peter worked in the insurance industry for 32 years, most recently as Sr VP of Operations at Answer Financial, Inc. He was a beloved husband, father, friend, and golfer. Most of all, he was a lover of Jesus and walked through life with the family mantra of "Pray and Obey."

Peter is preceded in death by his father Robert M Foley.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janay Hardin Foley; children, Will Foley and wife Carly of Nashville, TN, Sarah Foley of Seattle, WA, and Ann Martin Foley of Waco, TX; mother, Shirley Foley of Wichita Falls, TX; sister, Jean Foley of Ft. Worth, TX; brothers, Mark Foley and wife Marilyn of Mobile, AL, Chuck Foley of Wichita Falls, TX; niece, Molly Sawyer; nephew, Rob Foley.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held for the family only on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 with interment in Pleasant Forest Cemetery in Knoxville. www.clickfh.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
