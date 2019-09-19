|
|
Philip Richard Helm passed away September 14, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Philip was born October 12, 1935 in Petrolia to Elmer and Willie (Mayo) Helm.
He graduated from Petrolia H.S. in 1954 and married Wanda Biggs of Charlie November 5, 1954. Philip was drafted into the U.S. Army in September 1958. Philip served in Germany from February 1959 until his discharge in September 1960. Wanda joined Philip in Germany and while overseas their first son, Neal, was born. Once home, Philip worked for Parker-Mayo and Clayco Cattle Company. For the remainder of his professional career, Philip was self employed working primarily as a welder but was a talented engineer of many different jobs. Philip was a member of First Baptist Church of Petrolia and his interests included: hunting, woodworking, and supporting the NRA.
Philip is preceded in death by one son Richard Neal Helm and his parents.
He is survived by his wife Wanda of 64 years, his son Glenn Helm, his sister Barbara Dillard, and sister in law Gracie Gidak. Also, his grandchildren: Melissa Stricklin, Kevin Helm, and Carmen Helm. Great grandchildren: Briley Barrett, Eli Barrett, Jax Stricklin, Jenna Stricklin, and Nolan Philip Helm.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Petrolia on Sunday September 22 at 2 p.m. with additional visitation to follow.
Philip will be remembered for his expert work, contributions to his community, and his humble spirit.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist church Petrolia PO Box 227 Petrolia, TX 76377.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 19, 2019