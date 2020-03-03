|
Phillip Hudson
Wichita Falls - Phillip Wayne Hudson passed from this life and into the arms of Jesus on March 2, 2020. He was 65 years old.
Phillip (Phil) was born on June 22, 1954, in Bowie, Texas, to Howell Lincoln Hudson and Eva Lois Fox Hudson. Phil grew up in a happy home with his brother Howell and sister Carol.
Phil was a hard-working, dedicated, loyal man with very simple tastes. It took little to make him happy. He served his Lord and put Him first in his life. He cherished his family and enjoyed spending time with them, but most of all he loved fishing. Phil was not concerned about the kind of fish he caught; he just enjoyed the pole or rod in his hand, and being in the outdoors. Phil retired as a machinist and truck driver for M & M Manufacturing after 34 years of exceptional service.
Phil was preceded in death by his loving mother, Eva Lois Hudson.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his father, Howell Lincoln Hudson; his brother Howell (Gene) Hudson and sister Carol Hudson; niece Julie Reynolds and husband Charles; nephew Allen Bell; great nieces Ashleigh Cherry, Laci Hawkins and Jessica Webster; great great nieces Addison Webster and Paislee Berry; and great great nephews Hunter Webster, Greyson Berry and Weston Berry.
A celebration of Phil's life will be held on Friday, March 6th, at 11:00 AM at Calvary Assembly of God Church in Wichita Falls, with interment following at Truce Cemetery. A visitation is scheduled on Thursday, March 5th, from 6-8 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
